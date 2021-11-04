Pobjoy Issues Copper Nickel Version of Popular Cutty Sark Coins

The Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce a new 2021 copper-nickel coin featuring the famous clipper ship Cutty Sark. The coin has been issued on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory Government.

Issue limit of only 4,750

Unique 1 Royal face value

Cutty Sark was a British clipper ship built on the River Clyde in 1869. It was one of the last tea clippers to be built and one of the fastest, coming at the end of a long period of design development, which was when sails started to be substituted for steam.

Cutty Sark is listed by National Historic Ships UK as part of the National Historic Fleet, which is the nautical equivalent of a grade 1 listed building. It is one of only three remaining original clipper ships from the 19th century in part or whole that have a composite construction of a wooden hull on an iron frame.

The ship sailed in eight “tea seasons” from London to China and back. Cutty Sark was launched on November 22, 1869, destined for the tea trade, then sailed an intensely competitive race across the globe from China to London crossing the Indian Ocean before rounding the Cape of Good Hope and returning to England. The maximum speed Cutty Sark achieved was 17.5kn (32.4 km/h) and 1,542 tonnes in capacity.

So batten down the hatches with our new copper-nickel coin showing this magnificent clipper sailing unfurled. Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 4,750

