Antique Finish with Iridescent Effect to bring The Minotaur to life

Second coin in stunning five-coin set

Featuring a stunning HIGH RELIEF image of The Minotaur

Available in Proof 2oz Fine Silver

Only 250 coins worldwide

Following on from the success of the Pobjoy Mint’s first coin in the series featuring The Siren, the second coin continues to illustrate another of the famous myths known the world over. This stunning High Relief 2oz Fine Silver with Antique Finish features an iridescent effect to bring the character to life.

The famous mythological stories, tales, and legends are designed to entertain, thrill, and inspire the listeners.

These ancient Myths contain morals teaching the virtues of love, courage, strength, and self-reliance. They also teach the consequences of vices associated with jealousy, greed, deceit, and treachery.

The second coin in the series features The Minotaur. A further three coins will be released to add to this unique series featuring The Hydra, The Centaur, and Medusa.

The myth of the Minotaur and Theseus is one of the most fascinating myths of Greek mythology. The Minotaur, the son of Queen Pasiphone and a bull sent by the Greek god Zeus was half man and half bull.

As the King, her husband, was so ashamed of this monster, he hid him in a specially constructed labyrinth that was so complicated that no one could ever find the way out alive. Theseus decided to go to kill the Minotaur in order to end the human sacrifices that were made each year. Having entered the labyrinth, unraveling thread as he went, Theseus was not only able to slay the Minotaur but also find his way out of the maze.

The design on the coin shows the Minotaur in battle with the hero Theseus. The intricate labyrinth in which the Minotaur dwelt can be seen in the background.

Presentation

The capsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in a capsule inside a custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve that includes the Certificate of Authenticity. A further small certificate is included to show the limited mintage of those with the iridescent effect.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver Diameter: 50.00 mm Weight: 62.21 g Issue Limit: 250

