Pobjoy Mint Presents Team GB Equestrian Athlete Oliver Townend With 50p Olympic Coin

Taya Pobjoy, Mint Master and Head of Pobjoy Mint Ltd, had the opportunity to meet Oliver Townend, British eventing rider, and presented him with our Summer Olympic Games: Equestrian 50 pence coin issued on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar.

The mint master presented the coin to Oliver and wished him good luck on his journey to Tokyo. Townend is currently ranked number one in the world and was recently announced as part of the Team GB Equestrian Eventing squad. This group of athletes will be representing Great Britain in the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Although the eventing foursome consists of Olympic debutantes, they are hoping to bring home the fourth gold medal as a team. They will be competing between July 30 and August 2, 2021, with Townend riding the Ballaghmor Class horse, Thomas.

The coin that was presented is part of a five-coin set featuring five of the most popular events at the Olympic Games, Equestrian being the fifth and last coin in the series and available to purchase via Pobjoy.com.

The Equestrian event made its debut in the 1900 Games, though it did not include any of the disciplines seen today. The sport then disappeared until 1912. Since that year, the event has been included in all Summer Games.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics 50p Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver; Cu-Ni Colored Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 495; Cu-Ni: 3,750

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coins will be available in a unique presentation pack and the Proof Sterling Silver will be available in a presentation box with a certificate of authenticity.

