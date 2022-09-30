Brand New 2022 Pyramid Shaped Coin

Centenary of the Discovery of Tutankhamun’s Tomb – The ‘Death Mask’

Low Issue Limit of 2,022

Available as a unique Bronze Goldclad® and colored Pyramid-shaped Coin

Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new unique pyramid-shaped coin on behalf of Sierra Leone, to commemorate the Centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s Tomb, a sequel to the first original coins produced in 2008.

King Tutankhamun was an Egyptian ruler who was thought to have been in power at the end of the 18th Dynasty from 1341 BCE, up until his death in 1324 BCE aged 19.

Tutankhamun’s recognition was minute in comparison to his successors. However, at the time of his ruling, the young king was often praised by the people of Egypt for amending his predecessor’s wrongdoings and reforming Egypt after it had been left in turmoil at the hands of Akhenaten.

Although Tutankhamun may have left an impression in the eyes of his people, the popularity of the young Pharaoh only arose on a global scale as the result of exploration of the various royal burial grounds by Europeans, more than 3,000 years after his death.

The fascination with Tutankhamun as we know it today didn’t necessarily stem from the king himself but more so from his tomb. Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in 1922 almost completely intact in the Valley of the Kings, Luxor, by English archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter.

The tomb consisted of four chambers, an entrance staircase, and a corridor, all of which were filled with an abundance of more than 5,000 artifacts, many of which were found to be made from solid gold. This vast collection consisted of thrones, furniture, statues, and masks including the infamous ‘Death Mask’ of Tutankhamun. The excavation and documentation of the tomb and its contents took Carter and his team an entire decade to complete due to the sheer volume of findings. During this period many archaeologists identified how, despite the vast number of artifacts retrieved, Tutankhamun’s tomb was in fact smaller and less extensively decorated than other Egyptian royal tombs of its time.

Many went on to suggest how this tomb was most likely constructed for a non-royal individual and was then adapted for Tutankhamun’s use after his premature death.

These findings proved significant for archaeologists as it spurred renewed interest in Ancient Egypt and the marvels of Luxor, making ‘Howard Carter’ and ‘Tutankhamun’ the renowned household names they are today.

This stunning new coin design features the ‘Death Mask’ of Tutankhamun with hieroglyphics in the background and has been created in a unique pyramid shape which has been Goldclad® and colored to really show the beauty of this historical artifact. This coin is available as a $1 coin produced in Bronze and presented in a Pobjoy Mint presentation pack. The obverse of the coin features the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone surrounded by hieroglyphics.

Presentation

The Bronze coin is presented in a unique Pobjoy Mint presentation pack.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Bronze with GoldClad Dimensions: 56.20 mm x 40.70 mm Weight: 29.00 g Issue Limit: 2,022

