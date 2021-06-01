New series of £2 bimetal coins featuring the Queen’s Beasts issued on behalf of British Indian Ocean Territory

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the fourth coin in the stunning new series of £2 bimetal coins featuring the Queen’s Beasts. The coin, issued on behalf of British Indian Ocean Territory, features the Red Dragon of Wales.

The Red Dragon of The Queen’s Beasts is a mythical creature widely associated with strength, wisdom, and power and represents the nation of Wales in views of the Welsh heritage Henry VII had. Its use as a heraldic symbol dates back to AD 829, but before that it was the battle standard of King Arthur and other ancient Celtic leaders.

Its association with the Royal family begins when the Red Dragon was used as a badge by Sir Owen Tudor, grandfather of Henry VII, after the story of the dragon on Llewelyn the Last’s castle grounds. Henry VII took it as a token of his supposed descent from Cadwaladr, the last of the line of Maelgwn. The beast holds a shield bearing a lion in each quarter; this was the coat of arms of Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, the last native Prince of Wales.

The Queen’s Beasts are 10 heraldic statues representing the genealogy of Queen Elizabeth II, which are depicted as the Royal supporters of England with each one consisting of a heraldic beast supporting a shield bearing the bade or arms of a family associated with her ancestry. The original statues were commissioned to stand at an entrance of Westminster Abbey for Her Majesty’s Coronation in 1953.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 95th Birthday in 2021 and so we felt that a series of coins featuring the Queen’s Beasts would be a perfect tribute to celebrate this event, a milestone that no other monarch has reached.

The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Silver; Bimetal Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 12.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 475; Bimetal: 2,750

Presentation

The £2 bimetal Coin is housed in a special presentation pack. The Proof Fine Silver with Goldclad coin is housed in a specially chosen purple box with a special certificate of authencity.

