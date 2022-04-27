Rare Prooflike Danish West Indies Gold Among Atlas Numismatics World Coins

By Atlas Numismatics ……



New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (329), Ancient (3), and U.S. (57) categories.

1067642 | DANISH WEST INDIES. Christian IX. 1904-P GJ AV 10 Daler, 50 Francs. PCGS MS64PL (Prooflike). Copenhagen. Head left / Seated liberty figure divides denominations, date below. KM 73; Friedberg 1.

Superb prooflike surfaces; very rare in this quality.

1066680 | GREAT BRITAIN. George IV. (King, 1820-1830). 1823 AV Two Pounds. PCGS PR65DCAM (Deep Cameo). By Jean Baptiste Merlen. Edge: Raised lettering, ANNO REGNI IV. DECUS ET TUTAMEN. GEORGIUS IIII D:G: BRITANNIAR: REX F:D:. Head left / St. George slaying the dragon. KM 690; SCBC-3798; Fr.-375; W&R-218 (R3).

Extremely rare in proof; deep mirrors and heavily frosted devices. As of February 2022 the finest certified example at both PCGS and NGC and the sole deep cameo example in any grade at both services.

1067097 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1849 AR “Godless” Florin, Two Shillings. PCGS MS64. Edge: Milled. VICTORIA REGINA. Crowned bust left, with W.W. behind bust within linear circle / Crowned shields of England, Scotland and Ireland in cross formation with flowers at corners. KM 745; SCBC-3890; ESC-2815 (Prev. ESC-802).

1067241 | JAPAN. Edo. (1725-1837) AV Oban. PCGS MS62. 151x93mm. 165.44gm. Four counterstamps with Kiri; value and mintmaster’s signature in black ink / Two counterstamps with Kiri; one with signature and three official mintmarks. C 24.1. Original inking; JNDA 09-8.

Hammered Coinage. Kyoho.

Housed in an oversized holder.

1067201 | MEXICO. Philip V. 1741-Mo MF AR 8 Reales. NGC MS64. Mexico City. PHILIP · V · D · G · HISPAN · ET IND · REX. Crowned shield flanked by M F 8 / …VNUM. Crowned globes flanked by crowned pillars with banner, date below. KM 103.

Sharply struck and highly lustrous.

