Raymond Briggs Father Christmas Collection Continues With 2021 Christmas Edition

Second Christmas 50p coin issued on behalf of British Indian Ocean Territory

Available in a special festive Christmas card and decoration

Limited edition of only 7,500 in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish

Also available in Proof Silver and Proof Silver Piedfort

Following on from the much-loved releases of previous years, The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to present a stunning new design for its 2021 fourth edition of Father Christmas, the character derived from a British children’s book written and illustrated by Raymond Briggs. The new design is the second Christmas 50 pence issued on behalf of British Indian Ocean Territory.

This famous character first appeared in 1973 in Father Christmas, before making a second appearance in 1975 in Father Christmas Goes on Holiday. In these publications, however, Father Christmas is introduced as a rather grumpy interpretation of the stereotypical character.

He still looks like the Father Christmas we all know and love with his traditional large white beard and red suit, yet Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas is a down to earth working man living in contemporary Britain with his pets and reindeer, coping with everyday domestic chores and preparing for another Christmas.

In this one-of-a-kind award-winning Christmas book, Father Christmas has awoken from a dream of summer sun to discover it is December 24, Christmas Eve – the start of his longest night’s work of the year! Much merriment ensues as Father Christmas travels the world, with a few issues along the way, to bring joy to children everywhere.

The design of our 2021 coin is inspired by an illustration from Raymond Briggs’ book, with this year featuring Father Christmas holding his loyal dog with a decorated Christmas tree in the background. The inscription reads ‘Father Christmas’ and the value ‘FIFTY PENCE’ is shown. Approved by the Licensor and Buckingham Palace, which is very fitting as in the book the last delivery is to the Palace, the obverse of the coin carries the Pobjoy Mint effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

These stunning 50 pence coins have been produced in both Colored and Uncolored Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish, Colored Proof Sterling Silver, and Colored Proof Sterling Silver Piedfort.

Presentation

The Colored Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coins will be presented in a special festive Christmas card, and the Uncolored Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coins will be presented in a Christmas decoration. The Proof Sterling Silver and Proof Sterling Silver Piedfort coins are housed in a beautiful red presentation box with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: Silver & Cu-Ni: 8.00 g; Silver Piedfort: 16.00 g Issue Limit: Cu-Ni: 7,500 each; Silver: 1,999; Silver Piedfort: 499

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint