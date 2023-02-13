Rhino Featured on 2nd Coin in 2023 African Animal Mask Series

Second coin released in the African Animal Mask Series

Produced in stunning Virenium featuring the rhino

Low mintage of only 950 worldwide

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the second coin in the stunning new series, ‘African Animal Masks’. This second coin features the rhino. Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, this new series has been produced in magnificent Virenium.

Africa is home to an abundance of wildlife, including some of the world’s most famous fauna. These unique and incredible animals are impressive in their own right and should you be lucky enough to witness them in their natural habitat, they will remain with you for years to come. Unfortunately, as a result of poaching and hunting, the chances of sighting these magnificent beings in action are rapidly diminishing, with 27% of the world’s endangered animals residing in Africa alone.

Many years ago, Africa posed as a welcoming habitat for its residents, with hundreds of thousands of rhinos wandering in nearly every region of the continent. Today, only a fraction of them remain, their once large territory has been reduced to only a few protected regions and they are under constant threat. Rhinos are ecologically fundamental to Africa’s ecosystems; without them, catastrophic damage could be caused.

The design of the second coin features the head of a rhino styled as though it is an African mask with a special incused rim that features an African pattern to continue the theme, along with the animal’s name and value.

Rhinos are ranked among the most endangered species on Earth, valued for their horns they face a dire threat from poachers and are at rapid risk of extinction due to their plummeting numbers. Rhinos are often recognized by their large prehistoric frames, pronounced horns, and boldness, having often been seen grazing next to notorious attackers such as lions. They are also crucial consumers of a vast volume of African vegetation, which has helped shape the landscape to benefit other animals and keep a healthy balance within the ecosystem.

This brand-new series features the following African Animals: Elephant, Rhino, Lion, Leopard, Buffalo, and Meerkat. The obverse of all coins will bear the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Virenium Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: 950

Get in Touch

You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

