Four new coins from Swissmint went on sale on September 3, 2020. After the huge demand for the Roger Federer silver coins, the Mint has now issued 10,000 Roger Federer gold coins with a new design. At the same time, another 40,000 Roger Federer silver coins have been struck. Further issues released yesterday are dedicated to firefighters in Switzerland, the Ceneri Base Tunnel, and the Susten Pass.

Roger Federer Wins Gold

In 2003, Roger Federer won his first-ever Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. His most recent win came in 2017 at the age of 35 – five years after winning his last Grand Slam title. Federer’s eight successes make him the record holder at Wimbledon. Because of this special relationship, the 50-franc gold coin shows Roger Federer presenting the Wimbledon Cup as he did in the year 2009 after he had won that year.

Due to the great demand, Swissmint has also minted another 40,000 Roger Federer silver coins in Uncirculated quality. These are also now available.

The Swiss Fire Brigade Association – 150 Years of Rescue

Around 85,000 firefighters in Switzerland and Liechtenstein are ready day and night to help their fellow man in danger. More than 98% of these emergency services are performed by part-timers, i.e. the militia system. With this 20-franc silver commemorative coin, Swissmint pays tribute to the 150th anniversary of the Swiss Fire Brigade Association. The coin recognizes the performance of women and men in the fire brigades in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Their commitment to the well-being of the community cannot be taken for granted.

NEAT – Ceneri 2020 – The Completion of a Work of the Century!

The Ceneri Base Tunnel is–after the completion of the Lötschberg Base Tunnel in 2007 and the Gotthard Base Tunnel in 2016–the last major structure of the new NEAT rail link through the Alps. It will be going into operation in December 2020. The new tunnel decisively improves the passenger and freight traffic on the Gotthard axis. It also strengthens regional traffic with a direct connection between Lugano and Locarno.

With the 20-franc special silver coin, Swissmint pays tribute to the opening of the Ceneri Base Tunnel. It is also a recognition of a century’s worth of work establishing the NEAT.

The Susten Pass

First documented in the 17th century, the Susten Pass became an important passway through the Alps one with a road expansion in 1818. Because Napoleon appropriated the Simplon and Bernese Passes, a trade route to northern Italy was cut.

For reasons of transport policy and for national defense needs, in 1938 the federal government decided to build a contemporary pass road. On September 7, 1946, the road was opened. Today, the Sustenpass (2,259 meters above sea level), with its numerous Bridges, tunnels, and magnificent surrounding mountains, is one of the most popular passes in Switzerland. After the Klausen and Furka Passes, Swissmint is dedicating the third and last 20-franc silver coin in the “Passes of the Swiss Alps” series.

Christmas Coin Set 2020

The new Christmas coin set is the last entry in the Swissmint coin program for the Year 2020. It joins the 2020 circulation coins with a shining Christmas medal that shows an angel blowing a trumpet and snow stars on the front. On the reverse is the Star of Bethlehem.

The new special and commemorative coins can be bought via the webshop www.swissmintshop.ch. Due to the expected high demand, the webshop may experience longer than usual wait times. Swissmint asks for patience in this case. Ordering via the webshop is successful once a confirmation email is received. Direct orders by email or phone are not possible.

