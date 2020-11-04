Royal Australian Mint Celebrates 60 Years of Supercars at Bathurst 1000

By Royal Australian Mint ……



To mark the 60th year of the Supercars Championship, the Royal Australian Mint is launching a coin collection that showcases eight of Australia’s most celebrated race cars.

The 60 Years of Australian Touring Car Champions collection features the classic cars of racing legends including Norm Beechey, Jim Richards, and Dick Johnson, among others.

To coincide with the launch, Executive General Manager of Sales, Marketing and Innovation Mark Cartwright presented the coin collection to champion drivers Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, and Mark Skaife at the pinnacle of Australian motorsport events, Bathurst 1000.

“For 60 years, Australia has endured a love affair with Supercars racing. We are proud to have worked with the iconic organization to celebrate 60 years of the Australian Touring Car Championship,” said Mark.

He notes that Australia’s fascination with Supercars racing began 60 years ago with the first Australian Touring Car Championship held in Gnoo Blas, NSW.

“In the hundreds of races since its humble beginnings in 1960, the Australian Touring Car Championship has created champions and legends through classic races and rivalries.

“Invoking a sense of nostalgia, these colored collectible coins will be a big hit for coin collectors and car enthusiasts alike.

“As one of Australia’s biggest sports, we are excited to give passionate fans the opportunity to buy their favorite car on a coin and relive some of the greatest motorsport races in history.”

The 2020 50c Colored Uncirculated 9 Coin Collection is available in a limited mintage of 15,000, retailing for $145.00. Presented in a sophisticated, limited-edition tin, this collection comes with a special edition commemorative coin.

The 2020 50c Coloured Uncirculated Individual Coins are available in 8 designs and can be purchased individually at a recommended retail price of $15 AUD each. These coins are Australian legal tender and are available for pre-order from the Mint’s eShop or Contact Centre (1300 652 020).

