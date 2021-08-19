By Royal Australian Mint ……



110 Years of the Australian Penny

In 2021, the Royal Australian Mint is commemorating the 110th Anniversary of the introduction of the Australian Penny with this unique 2021 $1 Copper Two-Coin Set.

Each coin is reminiscent of Australia’s original pennies in design, size, and color, with one featuring a simple text design and the other a bounding kangaroo. The obverse of each coin features the first effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to appear on Australian coins.

In circulation from 1911 through to 1966 with the introduction of decimal currency, Australian pennies are a much-coveted coin and this set recognizes their importance in Australia’s currency history.

Coin Specifications

Denomination: 1 Dollar (AUD) Mint Mark: N/A Mintage: 20,000 Metal: Copper Mass: 14.30 g Diameter: 33.04 mm OBV Designer Mary Gillick Finish: Uncirculated

35th Anniversary of Animalia Commemorative Coin

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the award-winning, internationally acclaimed children’s book Animalia, the Mint has partnered with the Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) to develop a coin program.

Animalia is a classic Australian children’s book, written and illustrated by Graeme Base. Celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2021, the much-loved book has been captured on a colored 20-cent coin for posterity.

First published in 1986, more than three million copies of Animalia have now been sold worldwide.

Written and illustrated by Graeme Base, the book has since been turned into a television series and adapted for babies with My First Animalia. The book takes children and adults on a colorful journey of the alphabet, using alliteration and detailed animal illustrations to captivate them.

Launched in the lead-up to 2021 Book Week, this coin release is a nod to the joy and importance of reading. And for the first time ever, as part of this release, the Mint has produced a coin in book product.

Special-edition books featuring the Uncirculated and a gold-plated Uncirculated coin will also be available.

Coin Design and Features

The design of this coin incorporates keys elements from the book’s iconic front cover. Every animal featured in the book from A-Z is also featured on this coin, as is the author, Graeme Base. The ferocious lion sits front and center on the coin, with numerous animals in the background. The color-printed element of the coin is taken from the frame around the book’s cover. This depicts the iconic lion, as well as the kangaroo and kookaburra, appealing to an Australian audience.

Coin Specifications