Royal Australian Mint Offers Chance to Appear in Australia’s Longest Running Comic Strip, Ginger Meggs

The Royal Australian Mint is marking a century of Australia’s most iconic comic strip, Ginger Meggs, with the release of two limited-edition colored coin sets.

To celebrate the release, the Mint is offering a lucky Australian the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be drawn into a Ginger Meggs comic strip.

From 3 June 2021, anyone in Australia who purchases one of the coin sets from the Royal Australian Mint can enter the draw to have Ginger Meggs cartoonist, Jason Chatfield, draw them into one of his upcoming comic strips.

This comic strip will be published in hundreds of newspapers across the world and translated into many different languages.

Each coin set includes two colored uncirculated $1 coins that feature the lovable Ginger Meggs, using original artwork from the comic strip from both 1921 and 2021.

Mr. Chatfield notes that Ginger Meggs typifies the quintessential Aussie larrikin spirit, which has allowed him to thrive for a century:

“It is a great honor to have my work and the work of Ginger Meggs’ original creator, Jimmy Bancks, immortalized on these coins. Ginger Meggs is Australia’s favorite boy and has seen more than any other Aussie over this past century. He crossed the Sydney Harbour Bridge when it opened in 1932, met cricketing legend Don Bradman and more recently, felt the impacts of the Black Summer bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic.”

Leigh Gordon, the CEO of the Royal Australian Mint, said:

“Since first appearing in the Sun Herald in 1921, Ginger Meggs has been brought into the lives of millions of families across Australia and around the world. The coins will excite a sense of nostalgia in collectors and Ginger Meggs fans alike. I am ecstatic that Australians can celebrate the centenary of an iconic character through these commemorative coins.”

From 3 June 2021, the Centenary of Ginger Meggs 2021 $1 Colored Uncirculated Two-Coin Set and the 2021 $1 Colored Silver Frosted Uncirculated Two-Coin Set are available to purchase from the Royal Australian Mint’s eShop or Call Centre (1300 652 020). The competition terms and conditions are available here.

The launch of this coin brings with it a new exhibition at the Royal Australian Mint. Showcasing a display of old and new cartoons of the lovable larrikin, Ginger Meggs: 100 Years of Adventure will delight the whole family. The exhibition will be on at the Royal Australian Mint from Thursday, 3 June to 21 November 2021.

