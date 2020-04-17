Limited-edition coins celebrating our Olympic and Paralympic teams by Royal Australian Mint ……



The Royal Australian Mint has released three limited-edition coins celebrating our Olympic and Paralympic teams. Despite the Tokyo games being postponed until 2021, the new coins have been released on their original schedule to keep the Olympic spirit alive.

“The games have been delayed, but the Mint remains a proud supporter of all Australian athletes,” said Ross MacDiarmid, Royal Australian Mint CEO. “With the release of these special coins, we hope to inspire Australians to get behind our Olympians and Paralympians in 2021.”

“We appreciate the support of our partner the Royal Australian Mint,” said Matt Carroll, Australian Olympic Committee CEO. “We are thrilled to see these special coins in the market right now to recognise the continued efforts of our athletes as they strive to keep their dreams of Tokyo alive.”

This special coin program includes two versions of a $1 colored Frosted Uncirculated coin (RRP $15.00 with unlimited mintage), as well as a 50c gold-plated Uncirculated coin (RRP $25.00 with mintage limited to 20,000).

The $1 coins feature designs of volleyball player Taliqua Clancy and wheelchair rugby player Chris Bond, who serve as Australia’s Olympic and Paralympic Ambassadors. The 50c coin depicts the five sports making their Olympic debut in 2021: karate, surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing, and baseball/softball.

The coins are Australian legal tender and can be purchased from the Mint’s website or contact center (1300 652 020).

