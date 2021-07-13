Royal Australian Mint Releases Limited Edition Olympic and Paralympic Coins

By Royal Australian Mint ……



Woolworths and the Royal Australian Mint are helping customers show their support for the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams by releasing a range of $2 limited edition themed coins, available in supermarket registers from tomorrow, July 14.

Six exclusive and unique $2 coins will be available to collect, with a coin released each week.

Five of the coins represent the five colors of the Olympic rings, plus a green and gold $2 coin that represents the Paralympic Games. Twelve million $2 coins will be available for customers to collect via Woolworths Supermarket registers.

Limited-edition Olympic coins collectors’ albums will also be exclusively available in-store for $15, containing all five collectible $2 coins. A Paralympic album with the $2 collectible coin will be available for $3 from August 18.

Paralympic Swimmer Ellie Cole OAM said:

“Since competing professionally from 2003, it’s always been my goal to make sporting history and now Aussies have the chance to own their part of history with these limited-edition coins.

“These collector coins embody the characteristics of what it takes to become a Paralympian or Olympian, competing at the world’s biggest sporting stage.

“It’s exciting to know that Aussies will have the opportunity to own a $2 coin that celebrates the Paralympic team, that I am proud to be part of.”

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks said:

“As The Fresh Food People, we’re proud to be a partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams.

“We have a long history of celebrating Australia’s rich sporting history with our customers, and these coins are another great way for them to show their support for our Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams as they go for gold in Tokyo.”

Royal Australian Mint CEO Mr. Leigh Gordon said:

“The Royal Australian Mint has an important role in telling the stories of Australia through iconic sporting events such as the Tokyo Games.

“We have produced this collection with the hope that all Australians come together to back our athletes and teams on their journey to Tokyo and beyond.”

The release of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games coins follow previous coin collections between Woolworths and the Royal Australian Mint including Wallabies, Mr. Squiggle, Possum Magic, 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games.

