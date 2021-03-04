Royal Australian Mint takes flight with new centenary of Air Force collection

By Royal Australian Mint ……

On Wednesday, March 3, the Royal Australian Mint launched a unique coin collection to commemorate the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force.

Speaking at the launch of the coins, the Mint’s new CEO, Leigh Gordon, AO, CSM, said collaborations like this one with the Royal Australian Air Force continue to help the Mint showcase the important work of Australian organizations.

“Through our coin releases, the Mint aims to commemorate significant events, anniversaries and organisations that are meaningful to the Australian people. Over the last century, the Royal Australian Air Force has made a significant impact on Australia and the Australian way of life.”

Mr. Gordon was joined at the launch by the Deputy Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Stephen Meredith AM, DSM.

“This series traces the evolution of technological advances in air power and Air Force’s contribution to the Australian Defence Force over the past Century.

The Royal Australian Mint coin sets, are a fitting way to honour the service and sacrifice of past and present members who have contributed to our growth making us the potent world class Air Force we are today as we look forward to continuing to evolve into the future.”

Acknowledging this historic occasion for the Air Force, the Royal Australian Mint presents the collection of eleven 2021 Colored Uncirculated Coins.

Featuring a different aircraft on each coin, the collection tells the 100 year story of aircraft innovation and technological advancement in the Royal Australian Air Force.

Iconic aircraft featured on the coins include the first aircraft, the S.E.A5, all the way through to the recent F-35A Joint Strike Fighter.

Each aircraft has played a significant role in the safety and security of Australia, such as being used in conflicts around the world including the Second World War or the Vietnam War, or in supporting Australia and the global community in humanitarian missions and disaster relief.

The collection also features an exclusive commemorative coin that pays tribute to the 350,000 air force personnel who have served over the last one hundred years.

A Century of Air Power – 2021 Colored Uncirculated 11-Coin Set is available in a limited mintage of 15,000 – retailing for $175.00. The coins are Australian legal tender and can be purchased from the Mint’s online store, Contact Centre (1300 652 020) onsite retail shop, or one of the Mint’s authorized distributors.

The Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force has also been commemorated on the Mint’s annual Mintmark Suite. The Mintmark Suite is available for purchase from the Mint’s online store. Visitors to the Mint can also press their own Royal Australian Air Force coin from the Gallery Press.