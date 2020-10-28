As the original maker of UK coins, The Royal Mint has marked milestone moments in history for over a thousand years. Now it has revealed a new coin, created in collaboration with the Imperial War Museum, to commemorate Remembrance Day 2020.

The coin’s designer Natasha Preece, who works at The Royal Mint, captures this poignant national event on the coin’s design by honoring the Unknown Warrior. Surrounding the soldier are poppies; a symbol that is synonymous with Remembrance Day and the traditions that surround it.

This year marks the centenary of the ceremonial burial of the Unknown Warrior – the unidentifiable soldier who represented nearly one million servicemen and women who lost their lives serving on Britain’s behalf as a result of the First World War.

Using the latest innovative technology, the poppies that feature on the coin have been digitally printed to add the vivid red color that is commonly associated with the flower.

Additionally, the poppies have been designed to stack upon one another making them appear 3D adding depth to the design whilst also elevating the silhouette of the soldier that sits at the heart of the coin.

Natasha Preece commented on her design:

“I wanted to create something unique and different to commemorate 100 years since the ceremonial burial of the Unknown Warrior. I knew from the start that it should incorporate a silhouette of a soldier to represent all the soldiers who had fallen in the line of duty.

“In addition to that, I felt that the coin should feature the common poppy as a prominent part of the design due to its strong association with the First World War, and symbolism of those that died during the conﬂict.”

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of the Commemorative Coin Division at The Royal Mint said:

“We have been commemorating historical moments in history on UK coins for a millennium, and each year we create a poignant design to commemorate Remembrance Day and those who gave their lives.

“This year’s coin pays tribute to the Unknown Warrior, the unidentifiable soldier that represents around one million servicemen and women who lost their lives as a result of the First World War. The Royal Mint’s Remembrance Day commemorative coin is a poignant reminder of the brave men and women in our Armed Forces – past and present.”

Imperial War Museums (IWM) has worked in association with the Royal Mint on a variety of coins commemorating conflict and remembrance.

David Fenton, IWM Head of Retail and Admissions, commented:

“We are honored to once again be working with The Royal Mint on their Remembrance Day coin. Marking the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior is a particularly poignant historical moment to remember. A donation from each purchase of these commemorative coins will ensure that the stories of those who have lived, fought and died in conflict since 1914 continue to be heard.”

In 1920, the decision was made to honor all those who had lost their lives while serving in the forces during the First World War with the ceremonial burial of an anonymous fallen hero.

The unnamed soldier would symbolize all those who made the journey to the frontlines and never returned home. The Royal Mint commemorates the 100th anniversary of this poignant national event by honoring the Unknown Warrior on an official UK coin for the first time.

The coin is available to be purchased in Silver Proof and Brilliant Uncirculated editions from www.royalmint.com. A donation from each coin purchased will be made to Imperial War Museums, to support their valuable work.

The Royal Mint has also procured a selection of historic coins from 1920 – the year the service took place. The Centenary of the Burial of the Unknown Warrior Historic coin set features eight coins from 1920 as well as the 2020 Remembrance Day commemorative coin.

