Webinar Set to Launch the Mint’s ‘Collect Week’

To launch ‘Collect Week’, The Royal Mint will host its very first Collector Services webinar, taking place on Thursday, October 22, at 11 am. Hosted by Head of Collector Services Rebecca Morgan, the webinar will outline the different services the division has to offer whilst revealing some of the rarest coins sourced and sold by The Royal Mint.

Nicky Harries, Account Manager of the Collector Services division, will also provide expert advice about the service and how it enables coin collectors to expand, diversify and develop their collections – as well as how to start a collection.

Chris Barker, Information and Research Manager at The Royal Mint Museum, will also take part in the webinar, delving into the history of The Royal Mint and the birth of the Sovereign. This will be followed by a Q&A session where attendees will be able to find out even more about what the division has to offer.

Rebecca Morgan, Head of Collector Services, said:

“We can’t wait to host our first webinar for collectors. One of our passions is talking to people about their fascinating collections, but given the current situation, we’re unfortunately not able to see them as much as we would normally. This webinar will be a fantastic opportunity for collectors to enjoy an interesting history talk from Chris Barker from The Royal Mint Museum, and to learn about how Collector Services at The Royal Mint can help them to enrich and enhance their collections.”

To register, visit www.royalmint.com/register-interest/collect-week.

To find out more about Collect Week visit www.royalmint.com/collector-services.

About The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has an unbroken history of minting British coinage dating back over 1,100 years. Based in the Tower of London for over 500 years, by 1812 the Mint had moved out of the Tower to premises on London’s Tower Hill. In 1967 the building of a new Royal Mint began on its current site in South Wales, UK, to accommodate the minting of UK decimal coinage. Today, the Mint is the world’s largest export mint, supplying coins to the UK and overseas countries.

