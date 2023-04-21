Available in Bi-metal and Proof Fine Silver

Issue Limits of 1,950 (Bi-Metal) and 175 (Silver)

Pobjoy Mint announces the second release in the new 2023 two-pound coin series, issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory. Each entry in the six-coin series will feature an Antarctic glacier named after planets in the solar system; the second coin in this collection features the Mercury Glacier.

The Mercury Glacier is located on the east coast of Alexander Island, Antarctica. The glacier was first sighted on the 23rd of November, 1935, by U.S. polar explorer Lincoln Ellsworth. Ellsworth first identified the glacier after photographing areas of this coast during the Ronne Antarctic Research Expedition. Although Mercury Glacier is not located within the Planet Heights, it is named in association with the heights, along with many other nearby glaciers named after planets of the solar system.

Mercury was the Roman god of commerce, often seen as the protector of shopkeepers, travelers, thieves, and tricksters and a mediator between gods and mortals. He was the son of the king of gods, Jupiter, and purportedly the nymph Maia (though other myths say otherwise). Considered by many to be of foreign origin, Mercury is often associated with the Greek counterpart Hermes.

The design of this new release features an image of the god Mercury holding a staff with the planet Mercury in the background. The six planets after which the glaciers are named are also shown in the surround.

There are a total of six glaciers in Antarctica named after planets and the following with be featured in this series: Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Venus. Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an Effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Mercury Glacier Coin Presentation

The Proof Fine Silver coin is presented in a white box with a certificate of authenticity. The Bi-metal coin is presented in a designed pack.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Silver; Bi-Metal Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 12.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Bi-Metal: 1,950

