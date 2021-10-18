Second Coin in Series Commemorates 30th Anniversary of Antarctic Treaty Environmental Protocol

Bimetallic coin available in a special color pack – only 3,750 available

Also produced in Proof fine silver with Goldclad® surround and a small issue limit of only 275

The Antarctic Treaty is recognized as one of the most successful international agreements, setting an example of peaceful cooperation. 2021 marks the 30th Anniversary of the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty that provides for the comprehensive protection of the Antarctic environment. The Pobjoy Mint is therefore delighted to announce the release of this beautiful new £1 coin on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory, which is the second in the series to commemorate this anniversary.

The Protocol was signed in Madrid on October 4, 1991 and entered into force in 1998. It designates Antarctica as a “natural reserve, devoted to peace and science.” Article 3 of the Environmental Protocol sets out basic principles applicable to human activities in Antarctica and Article 7 prohibits all activities relating to Antarctic mineral resources, except for scientific purposes.

Protection of native flora and fauna has been a concern for the Consultative Parties to the Antarctic Treaty since the beginning. Article 3.2 of the Environmental Protocol provides that activities to be undertaken in Antarctica shall be planned and conducted in such a way as to avoid “detrimental changes in the distribution, abundance or productivity of species or population of species of fauna & flora” and “further jeopardy to endangered or threatened species or populations of such species.”

Annex II to the Protocol sets out specific measures to give effect to this and provides several different mechanisms to protect Antarctic species including the prohibition of taking (removing) and of harmful interference, except in accordance with a permit; restrictions on the introduction of non-native species, except in accordance with a permit; and the designation of Specially Protected Species.

The coin features a group of emperor penguins (Aptenodytes forsteri) with their chicks. The penguin is recognized as one of the prominent symbols of Antarctica and actually appears on the British Antarctic Territory’s Coat of Arms. The largest of all penguins, it is very rare to find an emperor penguin living outside of Antarctica and therefore a perfect choice for this stunning new £1 coin. The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Silver; Bi-Metal Clad Diameter: 23.43 mm Weight: 8.75 g Issue Limit: Silver: 275; Bi-Metal: 3,750

Presentation

The bimetallic coin is presented in a special presentation pack that incorporates the Certificate of Authenticity. The Proof fine silver £1 coin is presented in a box complemented with a sleeve using the special design that incorporates the Certificate of Authenticity.

