The Royal Mint, one of the oldest continuously operating mints in the world, has struck coins for every British monarch for the last millennium, creating some of the most iconic coins in the history of numismatics. Beginning in 2022, the Royal Mint will celebrate this legacy with a unique series of coins honoring the Royal Houses and their unique numismatic portraiture. Heritage Auctions, as an official distributor of the Royal Mint, is able to offer the 1oz gold coins in this modern numismatic series exclusively to our clients.

You can find a full list of the upcoming monarchs that will be featured here: www.ha.com/BritishMonarchs.

The British Monarchs Collection will be a multi-year project that highlights coins of every ruler from the Houses of the Tudors, Stuarts, Hanoverians, Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, and Windsor, with 21 different issues in total. Using the highest quality example available from the collection of The Royal Mint Museum as a basis for the design, each coin in the series will reflect the best contemporary workmanship for that monarch’s coins as they were originally struck, reworked to modern standards. The series will allow one to trace the evolution of British minting techniques and artistic style over the last half millennium, from the hammered coinage of Henry VII in the 15th Century to where we are today with the coins of Queen Elizabeth II struck with the most cutting-edge technology.

James I and VI of Scotland (1603-1625)

The second coin in the British Monarchs Collection celebrates the legacy of the founder of the House of Stuart, James I, who was the first king to rule both England and Scotland simultaneously, styling himself as the “King of Britain”. Directly inspired by the distinctive Scottish Unites of James I, this modern commemorative stays true to the original design and updates it for the present day.

Key Features

Second coin in the exciting new British Monarchs Collection

Based on the original numismatic portraiture of James I

Struck in 999.9 gold to Proof standards

Includes a Certificate of Authenticity from the Royal Mint

Graded and encapsulated by NGC in either “First Release” or “One of First 100 Struck” labels

in either “First Release” or “One of First 100 Struck” labels Total mintage of the one ounce gold coins: 610

Limited quantities available

Expected ship date within four weeks

Pricing for the One Ounce Gold Coins

“First Release” PR70 Ultra Cameo: $4,450*

“One of First 100 Struck” PR70 Ultra Cameo: $5,450*

* Limit: 5 per customer

Contact us at [email protected] to reserve your example of this new series today.