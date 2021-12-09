Second Coin in World of David Walliams 50p Coin Series Features Mr. Stink

Celebrating the Work of International Best-Selling Children’s Author David Walliams

Second release in seven-coin series

Available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Coloured 50p presented in a special pack

Also Produced in Colored Proof Sterling Silver with Certificate

Low Issue Limit of 7,500 in Cupro Nickel and 1,999 in Silver

Pobjoy Mint is excited to announce the second coin in the stunning new series of 50 pence coins, each featuring one of seven best-selling novels by internationally acclaimed children’s author David Walliams OBE, being issued on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar.

The second coin in the series of The World of David Walliams features Walliams’ second novel Mr. Stink, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books – a wonderfully written tale of a young girl called Chloe who befriends a witty tramp called Mr. Stink. The design on the coin shows the image of the front cover from the novel and is available in cupro-nickel diamond finish and Proof sterling silver in astonishing color to match the original illustrations by Quentin Blake.

Mr. Stink is Walliams’ second novel, published in 2009. It is said that this book was the one that really put him on the map and it has been adapted as a stage musical and a television film by the BBC.

David Walliams has revolutionized reading for children and has become one of the most influential children’s writers today. Since the publication of The Boy in the Dress (2008), Walliams has seen unprecedented growth with global sales exceeding 45 million copies, and his books translated into 55 languages. Collectively across his titles, David has celebrated over 70 weeks (non-consecutive) at number one in the overall book charts and more than 200 weeks (non-consecutive) at number one in the children’s charts – an achievement no other children’s writer has reached.

David’s publishing has evolved into one of the biggest multi-media entertainment brands in the UK today, engaging and delighting children across a multitude of platforms. The world beyond the books includes licensed product, TV adaptations, theatre productions, arena tours, and most recently the opening of Alton Tower’s Resort’s newest attraction based on David’s perennial bestselling novel Gangsta Granny.

The series features designs taken from some of these best-selling books which are known the world over and a fitting tribute to an author who celebrated his 50th birthday this year. The series features the following novels: The Boy in the Dress, Mr. Stink, Billionaire Boy, Gangsta Granny, Ratburger, Awful Auntie, and Grandpa’s Great Escape.

The new 50 pence coin will be produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Colored in a presentation pack and Proof Sterling Silver Colored with a box and special sleeve that includes the certification for the coin. The Pobjoy Mint Effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II features on the obverse of the coin.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 1,999; Cu-Ni: 7,500

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish 50 pence coin will be presented in a specially designed pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin will be presented in a beautiful red box with a specially branded sleeve that includes the certificate of authenticity.

