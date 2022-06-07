Iron Maiden – Senjutsu Silver

Cook Islands. 10 Dollars. 2022. Silver .999. 2 oz. 38.61 mm. Proof. Mintage: 999 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief), color. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Cook Islands. 5 Dollars. 2022. Gold .9999. 0.5 g. 11 mm. Proof. Mintage: 5,000 pieces. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Cook Islands. 1 Dollar. 2022. Silver .999. 5 g. 150 x 70 mm. Prooflike. Mintage: 5,000 pieces. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side features the cover of the 17th studio album of the English heavy metal group Iron Maiden entitled Senjutsu.

The other side presents the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials: IRB); around it the name of the ruler, the issuing nation and the denomination as well as – on the 10 Dollar silver coin – the year 2022.

Background

In 2022, CIT presents the second issue of its Iron Maiden series. It is dedicated to the last studio album of the English heavy metal group entitled Senjutsu. “Senjutsu” is a Japanese term that refers to a particular martial art that is characterized by superior knowledge. Iron Maiden themselves translated Senjutsu as “tactics and strategy”. And indeed, Iron Maiden’s 17th album from 2021 ties in with the legends of the samurai, who turned war into an art form. For the album cover, their band mascot Eddie is dressed in samurai armor and faces his opponent with drawn katana for the final battle.

Thanks to impressive smartminting technology, CIT was able to turn the one-dimensional album cover into a three-dimensional work of art. On the 10 Dollar piece, Eddie virtually bursts the coin blank. The realistic coloring combined with Proof fields testifies to the artistry employed by B.H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt to realize CIT’s ideas.

Millions of fans had to wait six years for a new album by the band. Thus, Senjutsu became one of the most successful heavy metal albums of 2021 and was number one in the charts of 24 nations.

CIT dedicates three issues to Senjutsu: the 10 Dollar commemorative coin, a small gold coin of 5 Dollars, and a 1 Dollar banknote. All three versions have one common feature: they showcase the album cover in an incredibly impressive way.

So there’s just one thing left to say: up the Irons!

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/iron-maiden-senjutsu

www.cit.li/coins/iron-maiden-senjutsu-gold

www.cit.li/coins/iron-maiden-senjutsu-note

