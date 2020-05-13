Set of Swiss Shooting Festival Medals and Coins New at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……



New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the recent additions to Atlas Numismatics coin and Medals inventory.

1059603 | ROMAN REPUBLICAN. C. Cassius Longinus. Struck circa 42 BCE. AR Denarius. NGC Ch. XF✭ (Choice Extremely Fine ✭) Strike 5/5 Surface 5/5. Smyrne. 3.84gm. C • CASSI • IMP – LEIBERTAS. Diadem head of Libertas, right; wearing earring and pearl necklace / LENTVLVS/ SPINT. Capis and Lituus; legend below. Crawford 500/3, Syd.-1307.

Lovely cabinet patina; given the star designation for exceptional eye appeal.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 2102706-001

1059473 | BELGIUM. Brabant. Joanna and Wenceslas. (Duchess and Duke, 1354-1383). 1355-83 (ND) AV 2 Mouton d’Or. PCGS MS63. Vilvorde mint. 6.22gm. + AGn o DЄI o QVI o TOLL’ o PCCA o MVDI o MISЄRЄRЄ o nOB. Nimbate Agnus Dei left, head right, a long cross with banner behind; all within a tressure broken by IOh’ DVX in the exergue / + XP’C : VIИCIT : XP’C : RЄGИAT : XP’C :. Cross fleurée with lis in angles; all within a quadrilobe with lis in spandrels. Fr.-7; Delmonte 44.

A superb piece struck on a broad flan (small natural planchet crack at 8 o’clock on obverse). Rich cabinet patina.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 37645841

1059196 | FRANCE. National Convention. (1792-1795). 1792 Bell Metal Medal. PCGS MS63. By André Galle. Lyon. 39mm. 39.49gm. LIBERTE FRANçOISE. Head of Liberty left with pike over far shoulder upon which rests a Phrygian cap / A LA/ CONVENTION/ NATIONALE/ PAR LES/ ARTISTES REUNIS/ DE LYON/ – PUR METAL DU CLOCHE/ FRAPPE EN/ MDCCXCII. Ten line inscription within oak wreath. Mazzard 318a; VG-338; Hennin 387.

Inspired by the “Libertas Americana” Medal. This medal is Galle’s first recorded piece.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 39477567

1058094 | GERMAN STATES. Prussia. Wilhelm I. (Kaiser, 1861-1888). 1879 AR Medal. PCGS SP66. By W. Kullrich and E. Weigand from the G. Loos workshop. Edge: Plain. 60.88mm. 89.85gm. The Emperor and Empress enthroned and seated facing left; before them stands a genius with a torch in his right hand, his left hand holding two wreaths over the heads of the royal couple / Inscription on three-lines within wreath; the Emperor’s crown above and crowned shields of Prussia and Saxony below. A ribbon dated July 11 1829 to either side of the shields. Marienburg-6146; Sommer K-86 and W-33.

Struck to commemorate the Golden (50th) Wedding Anniversary of Wilhelm I and Augusta on July 11th, 1879. Virtually flawless gem, extremely rare in this quality.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 38650890

1055284 | SWITZERLAND. 1842-1898 AR 26-Piece Set of Shooting Festival Coins and Medals. PCGS SP64 Matte – MS61.

Housed in a 37.5 x 36 cm brass-hinged leather case. The medals were originally fitted in openings with gold-stamped dates around a white velvet Swiss cross at center holding five medals. The red satin inner lid of the case is is gold-stamped with a Fraktur inscription, Eidgenössische/ Schützenfeste. All pieces are now encapsulated in PCGS holders.

Includes collector’s case.

