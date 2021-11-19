Silver Burst

Cook Islands. 20 Dollars 2021. Silver .999. 3 oz. Proof. 50 mm. Mintage: 999. Special technology: smartminting (Ultra High Relief). B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side features the androgynous, stylized bust of a person. The body and the back of the head dissolve into small shards of increasingly small size, in the left field 2021.

The other side presents the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials: IRB); around it the name of the ruler, the issuing nation and the denomination.

Background

With its successful Trapped series of 2019, CIT already broke new ground in the world of commemorative coinage. The depiction was not about a specific subject, but rather, it was about a feeling. With Silver Burst, CIT takes up the approach of Trapped – however, giving it a completely new look. Silver Burst is a work of art in glossy proof; and rather than evoking a single emotion, the issue is open to a variety of associations and interpretations.

In the coin’s description on its website, CIT asks how much information the human vessel can hold before it breaks, linking the coin to the modern information society. One could also ask what effects automated logarithms have on a person. They group and depersonalize creatures until one becomes an androgynous mannequin without a personality of their own. On the coin, the featureless face dissolves into a multitude of tiny shads in ultra-high relief that, thanks to state-of-the-art smartminting technology, work as small mirrors, showing you minuscule parts of your own face.

As such, this coin is a prime example of how cutting-edge minting technology can be used not for its own sake but to shape a thought in the best way possible. With Silver Burst, CIT created a modern work of art that points far beyond itself. Silver Burst makes you think, think about yourself and your role in today’s society.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/silver-burst

