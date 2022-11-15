Low Issue Limit of 500

The Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new unique pyramid-shaped coin on behalf of Sierra Leone, to commemorate the Centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s Tomb, a sequel to the first original sand coins produced in 2009.

King Tutankhamun was an Egyptian ruler who was thought to have been in power at the end of the 18th Dynasty from 1341 BCE, up until his death in 1324 BCE aged 19.

Tutankhamun’s recognition was minute in comparison to his successors. However, at the time of his rule, the young king was often praised by the people of Egypt for amending his predecessor’s wrongdoings and reforming Egypt after it had been left in turmoil at the hands of Akhenaten.

Although Tutankhamun may have left an impression in the eyes of his people, the popularity of the young pharaoh only arose on a global scale as the result of exploration of the various royal burial grounds by Europeans, more than 3,000 years after his death.

The fascination with Tutankhamun as we know it today didn’t necessarily stem from the king himself but more so from his tomb. Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in 1922 almost completely intact in the Valley of the Kings, Luxor, by English archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter.

The Tomb consisted of four chambers, an entrance staircase, and a corridor – all of which were filled with an abundance of more than 5,000 artifacts, including thrones, furniture, statues, and the infamous ‘Death Mask’. Tutankhamun’s Death Mask was hand-crafted from one sheet of gold and embellished with over 150 ritual jewels. It was created to ceremoniously cover and protect the face of the deceased, allowing the spirit to recognize the body in the afterlife.

These findings proved significant for archaeologists as it spurred renewed interest in Ancient Egypt and the marvels of Luxor, making ‘Howard Carter’ and ‘Tutankhamun’ the renowned household names they are today.

This stunning new coin has been created in a unique triangle shape to emulate the Egyptian pyramids and features Tutankhamun’s glorious funerary mask surrounded by hieroglyphics. To make this coin unique, sand from the boy king’s tomb in the Valley of the Kings was collected by Taya Pobjoy, Managing Director of Pobjoy Mint, and has been encapsulated behind a thin plate of glass. This coin is available as a $10 coin produced in 1oz Proof Fine Silver and presented in a unique Pobjoy Mint presentation box with a special certificate of authenticity which includes a photograph showing the collection of sand from the entrance of the tomb. The obverse of the coin features the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone surrounded by hieroglyphics.

Presentation

The silver coin is presented in a unique Pobjoy Mint Triangular Box with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Fine 1oz Silver Dimensions: 56.20 mm x 40.70 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 500

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint