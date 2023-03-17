Silver Fortune – Four-Leaf Clover

Palau. 5 Dollars. 2018. Silver .999. Antique finish. 1 oz. 38.61 mm. Mintage: 2,500 pcs. Mint: B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Four-Leaf Clover Description

The obverse shows the coat of arms of Palau with the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU – 5 $ – 2018. The reverse features a four-leaf clover in ornamental design.

Story

How better to wish a beloved person good luck than with a four-leaf clover? For all those, who would rather revert to giving everlasting silver, Coin Invest Trust (CIT) initiated the “Ounce of Luck” series in 2011. While all previous issues featured a real, small four-leaf clover, in the year 2018 the coin itself has been transformed into a cloverleaf thanks to the latest smartminting technology, a cloverleaf whose design was only possible with the most complex minting technology.

Under maximum minting pressure a blank, produced specifically for this issue, is turned into a little artwork which combines two difficult-to-unite components: the incredibly high-relief, only made possible by smartminting technology, and the most delicate features of a lavish ornamental surface, which curves like a real cloverleaf. Only by holding this cloverleaf in your own hands can you fully appreciate the finesse of the artful minting technique applied here.

Learn more about smartminting here:

Further information

www.coin-invest.li/coins/silver-fortune