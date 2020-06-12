By Atlas Numismatics ……



1059702 | FRANCE. Louis XV. (King, 1715-1774). 1753-A AV Louis d’Or. PCGS MS64. Paris. LUD · XV · D · G · FR · ET NAV · REX ·. Head left / CHRS · REGN · VINC · IMPER. Crown above arms of France and Navarre. KM 513.1.

Dot, 2nd Semestre variety. Superb eye-appeal, highly lustrous.

1059499 | GERMAN STATES. Prussia. Wilhelm II. (Kaiser, 1888-1918). 1903 AR Medal. PCGS SP64. By Lauer. Edge: SILBER 0.900. 40mm. 25.14gm. Bust, right / City view with two line inscription in legend above; branches in exergue.

On the second competition of the German Men’s Singing Club in Frankfurt.

1060113 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). (No Date) AV Medal. PCGS SP62. By W. Wyon R A. Edge: Plain. 45mm. 58.78gm. VICTORIA D : G : BRITT: REG : F : D :. Crowned portrait, left; signed on truncation / PRESENTED BY HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN *. Inscribed, To/ Percy Warner/ H.M.S. WORCESTER/ TRAINING SHIP/ 1870; within inner legend and ornate border. cf. Eimer 1306 and BHM 1775 (Obverse type).

Percy Warner, M.R.C.S.,L.R.C.P., trained cadets on H.M.S. Worcester for the Merchant Service.

Housed in an oversized holder.

1059600 | GREAT BRITAIN. Edward VII. (King, 1901-1910). 1908 Silvered AE Medal. PCGS MS64. By B. Mackennal. Edge: VAUGHTON. 51mm. 59gm. Two male figures leading a quadriga, left; signed BM below at left / IN/ COMMEMORATION/ OF THE OLYMPIC/ GAMES HELD/ IN LONDON/ 1908// ELIS/ ATHENS/ PARIS/ ST. LOUIS/ LONDON. Allegorical winged figure standing with palm branch and trumpet. Eimer 1904.

London Olympics Dignitaries and Officials Silver Medal.

Includes an original hinged Vaughtons of Birmingham presentation case with OLYMPIC GAMES / OF LONDON, 1908, / DONOR gold-stamped on the lid.

Hungary 9 Ducats

1059734 | HUNGARY. Franz Joseph I. (Emperor, 1848-1918). 1896-KB AV 9 Ducats (Thaler). PCGS PL62. Crowned half-length bust, right; holding scepter and orb / Madonna and child above shield; [XVI] below. KM M13a; Friedberg 257; Herinek 1105.

100 pieces minted. Struck to mark the 1000th year of the Hungarian Kingdom.

