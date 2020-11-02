By Atlas Numismatics ……



New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the 451 recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the Ancient (1), World (416) and U.S. (34) categories.

1061593 | AUSTRIA. Franz Joseph I. (Emperor, 1848-1916). 1908 AV 100 Corona. NGC PR64 Cameo. By Rudolf Marschall & Rudolf Neuberger. Kremnitz. Edge: Incuse lettering. FRANC·IOS·I·D·G·IMP·AVSTR·REX BOH·GAL·ILL·ETC·ET AP·REX HUNG·. Head right /1848 1908 100 COR · with DVODECIM LVSTRIS / GLORIOSE PERACTIS (Translation: 12 lustrae (5 year periods) gloriously accomplished) on two lines below. Resting figure of Fame (Lady in the clouds). KM-2812; Fr.-514; J.-400; Schl.-646.

Struck to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Franz. A superb example of this popular type.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 5859717-001.

1061655 | FRANCE. Napoleon Bonaparte. (Emperor, 1804-1814, 1815). 1815 AR Medal. PCGS SP62. By Nicolas-Guy-Antoine Brenet. Edge: Plain. 40.5mm. 35.36gm. NAPOLEON BONAPARTE. Uniformed bust right; signed below truncation / SURRENDERED TO H. B. M. S. BELLEROPHON CAPT MAITLAND.// XV. JULY / MDCCCXV. Naval battle featuring the Bellerophon; signed BRENET F. and MUDIE D. Bramsen 1691; Julius 3430.

Surrender and exile in Saint Helena where he landed in October.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 40118621.

1061862 | FRANCE. 1936 AV 100 Francs. PCGS PR65DCAM (Deep Cameo). Paris. Winged head left / Denomination above grain sprig, date below, laurel and oak branches flank. KM 880; Gadoury 1148; Fr.-598.

Without mint mark.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 39301450.

1061410 | GREAT BRITAIN. England. William III. (King, 1694-1702). 1699 AV Five Guineas. NGC AU58. By John Croker. Edge: UNDECIMO • + • DECVS • TVTAMEN • ANNO • REGNI •. GVLIELMVS – III DEI GRA. Laureate bust of William III right / MAG · BR · FRA · ET · HIB REX · 16 99 · . Crowned cruciform arms with scepters in angles, date divided at top. KM 505.1; SCBC-3454.

Superb deep cabinet toning, very attractive for the grade assigned, and an extremely rare type in high grade. Only a single finer example of the date has been certified (MS62) at both services as of September 2020.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 5859718001.

1062122 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1839 AV Sovereign. PCGS PR65+DCAM (Deep Cameo). Edge: Plain. VICTORIA DEI GRATIA. Head left / BRITANNIARUM REGINA FID: DEF:. Without die number. KM 736.1; SCBC-3852; WR-302; Fr-387a; Marsh 23A.

Struck in medal alignment. Superb and exceptional, one of the finest surviving examples of the issue.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 39119499.

1061422 | NETHERLANDS EAST INDIES. Sumatra, Island Of. AH1202-1787 AR Pattern 3 Kepings. PCGS SP64. Soho Mint. Edge: Oblique milled. VEIC bale-mark, date below / Value and date below; within wreath. KM Pn11 Variant (silver); Pridmore 24.

Attractive cabinet patina, exceedingly rare in silver.

Ex Pridmore Collection; Ex- Spink Singapore Sale 19, lot 341. Includes the original collector’s envelope.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 40120846.

