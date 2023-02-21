By Federal Mint Swissmint ……



The Federal Mint Swissmint has issued the new Rosenlaui Glacier bimetallic coin, continuing the three-part Swiss glaciers series launched in 2022. For the first time, Swissmint has offered the coin in Uncirculated quality in a coin box with a folded card with information in English, French, German, and Italian, in addition to Uncirculated quality in a blister pack and Proof quality in a presentation case. At the same time, the bimetallic Rosenlaui Glacier coin set in Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof qualities was also issued, as well as the completely redesigned Swissmint Birthday Coin Set. This set is available in two different versions and replaces the previous Baby Coin Set.

Swiss Glaciers: Rosenlaui Glacier 10-Franc Bimetallic Coin

The Rosenlaui glacier is located at the northeastern end of the Bernese Alps to the south of Meiringen. It is 4.5km long, with an average width of 1km and an area of around 6km². This makes it one of the smaller valley glaciers in the Bernese Oberland. It begins in the Wetterkessel on the northeastern flank of the Wetterhorn group. To the south, the glacier is connected to the Gauli glacier and the Upper Grindelwald glacier via firn-covered ridges. To the west, it is flanked by the rocky ridge of the Wellhorn and the Klein Wellhorn, and to the east by the Dossen. The glacier tongue lies at around 2,000m above sea level.

Today, the Rosenlaui glacier area, together with the Aletsch glacier and the surrounding regions, is part of the Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site.

The bimetallic Rosenlaui Glacier coin is the second in the three-part Swiss Glaciers series. The obverse of the 10-franc coin features the glacier in the center, embedded in the mountain landscape. On the outer ring at 12 o’clock is the old name “Rosenlouwi” and “glacier around 1780”, and at 6 o’clock are the three coats of arms for Switzerland, the canton of Bern, and the commune of Meiringen, which is home to the Rosenlaui glacier. The coin was designed by Swissmint engraver Remo Mascherini. The Morteratsch Glacier coin was issued in 2022, while the Rhône Glacier coin will conclude the series in 2024.

Circulating and Special Coin and Medal Sets

Swissmint has also issued various versions of the new circulating coin sets. In addition to the popular Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof versions with the Rosenlaui Glacier bimetallic coin, the completely redesigned Birthday Coin Set in a stylish cardboard presentation box is also available in two different versions. This revamped gift idea also replaces the Baby Coin Set issued from 2002 to 2022 and is ideally suited as a gift for adults and newborns alike. One of the fold-out cardboard presentation boxes comes in elegant black with a gold-colored print of the constellations, while the other is turquoise with depictions of the signs of the zodiac. Both have in common that the images are repeated on the removable insert – containing one circulation coin of each denomination plus the medal – as well as on the medal itself. In the center of the bi-color medal made of base metals, the tree of life is visible on one side, and the flower of life and the lettering SWISSMINT is visible on the other.

Both cardboard presentation boxes also contain a specially designed card with a message to commemorate an unforgettable day. The icing on the cake is that the person giving the gift can also personalize the sleeve around the presentation box.

