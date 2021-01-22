By Federal Mint Swissmint ……

On January 21, 2021, the Federal Mint Swissmint launched two new commemorative coins for coin collectors, enthusiasts and fans. Friedrich Dürrenmatt, one of the most successful German-language writers, who would have celebrated his hundredth birthday this year, is being honoured with a silver coin. Swissmint is also concluding the three-part “Swiss Forest Animals” series with the “Fox” bimetallic coin.

Friedrich Dürrenmatt 20-Franc Silver Coin

Playwright, story-teller, essayist, and artist, Friedrich Dürrenmatt was born on January 5, 1921, in Konolfingen near Bern and died on December 14, 1990 in Neuchâtel. Dürrenmatt began his studies in literature, philosophy, and natural science in 1941. It was during this time that he produced his first literary texts, as well as ink drawings and paintings. In 1946, he abandoned his studies after deciding to become a writer. He is most famous for his plays The Visit and The Physicists, and the crime novels The Judge and his Hangman and The Pledge. His work has been translated into over 40 languages and has received numerous prizes, making him one of the most successful German-speaking writers of international renown.

His paintings and drawings, which are curated by the Centre Dürrenmatt Neuchâtel, are somewhat less famous.

By issuing the 20-franc silver coin on the occasion of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s 100th birthday, Swissmint is honoring this outstanding Swiss writer and artist for his art and literary work.

“Fox” 10-Franc Bimetallic Coin – Swiss Forest Animals Series

The expression “sly as a fox” is deeply rooted and the pointy-faced predators appear in many fables and fairy tales in the role of the clever and cunning animal. Foxes live almost everywhere, whether in warm North Africa or in cold Siberia, and they know exactly how best to find food even under difficult conditions. After the deer and the hare, the fox is the third and last motif in the three-part “Swiss Forest Animals” series. The obverse of the commemorative 10-franc bimetallic coin was designed by graphic artist and designer Naomi Andrea Giewald from Eastern Switzerland. In the center of the image is a fox’s head. A fox’s paw prints can also be seen on the outer ring.

New Circulation Coin Sets

Also in January 2021, Swissmint will be issuing the new circulation coin sets in various versions with the “fox” 10-franc bimetallic coin. Alongside the popular classic “Brilliant Uncirculated” and “Proof” versions, the birthday coin set and the much-loved baby coin set are also available.

* * *

About the Swiss Mint

