The Federal Mint Swissmint is delighted to be awarded two numismatic world records.

Guinness World Records™ has recognized the ¼-franc gold coin issued in 2020 as the world’s smallest commemorative coin, and the 10-centime coin as the oldest unaltered coin still in circulation. Apart from the year-date, the obverse and reverse of the 10-centime coin have remained the same since 1879.

The World’s Smallest Commemorative Coin

Pushing the boundaries, stretching the limits of technology, achieving something unique – with this vision in mind, Swissmint designed a gold coin with a diameter of only 2.96mm and weighing 0.063g. Based on these dimensions, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ has recognized the ¼-franc gold coin issued in 2020 as the world’s smallest commemorative coin.

Despite its diminutive size, the coin’s obverse and reverse are machine-minted, each with a different design. For the obverse, we drew our inspiration from Albert Einstein’s determination and patience. It features the famous image of Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue, along with the year 2020. The reverse shows the nominal value of ¼ franc together with the inscription “HELVETIA” and the Swiss cross. With a diameter of only 2.96mm and weighing 0.063g, the world’s smallest commemorative coin is decorated with images that cannot be discerned with the naked eye. Swissmint has therefore designed special packaging, complete with magnifying lenses and light. Only 999 examples of the coin were produced, and it sold out in no time.

10-Centime Coin: In Circulation Unaltered Since 1879

In 1853, five years after the Swiss Federal Constitution was introduced, the first Swiss coins were minted in the Federal Mint in Bern. The first 10-centime coins bore the image of a Swiss cross on a shield in front of oak leaves, with the inscription “HELVETIA”. It was not until 1879 that the motif was replaced with a woman’s head in profile, looking to the right and bearing a diadem, and the inscriptions “LIBERTAS” and the transcription “CONFOEDERATIO HELVETICA”. The image was designed by Karl Schwenzer and is still used unaltered on the 2/4 10-centime coin to this day. Moreover, 10-centime coins minted in 1879 and still in circulation continue to be valid as legal tender. The unaltered 10-centime coin has thus been in use for over 140 years and has now been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest coin still in circulation.

Guinness World Records Limited was established in London on 30 November 1954. One year later, the first collection of records was published as the Guinness Book of Records. In addition to dates and facts, all sorts of outstanding achievements are listed. For an achievement to be entered in the book as a new record, or for an existing record to be removed, a number of criteria need to be met and reported to the organization’s headquarters in England.

About the Federal Mint Swissmint

The Federal Mint Swissmint produces Switzerland’s coins for use in everyday payment transactions. The Federal Mint also regularly issues commemorative coins and coinage of a higher standard for the numismatic market. Commemorative coins in bimetal, silver, or gold bear an official, state-guaranteed, nominal value and are available in various minting qualities.

