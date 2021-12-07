Switzerland 2022 Shooting Talers Now Available for Pre-Order

By Coin & Currency Institute ……



Switzerland’s annual shooting taler is now available for preorder in advance of its February release date.

Swiss Shooting Festivals date back to the 15th century when festival participants used crossbows in shooting contests. The legend of William Tell recalls this tradition. Another tradition since the 19th century is the production of silver and gold versions of the traditional coins used to help mark and promote the event. In modern times, cantonal and regional shooting festivals are held every year and a Federal Shooting Festival takes place every five years. In 2022, a cantonal Shooting Festival is scheduled for June 24 to July 10 in the canton of Uri.

The 50 franc silver Proof coin sold out last year and late orders were left unfilled. This year’s mintage is only 1,500 coins. It is .900 fine silver, weighs 25 grams, and is 37 millimeters (1.45 inches) in diameter. It costs $149.75 USD. The gold 500 franc has a mintage for 2022 of just 150 coins. It is .999 fine gold and weighs ½ troy ounce. It is 33 millimeters (1.3 inches) in diameter. Cost is $1,985.00. Its distribution is being allocated and orders will be filled in the order received until no longer available.

The designs are identical except for the expression of value on the reverse. The obverse shows William Tell himself, with crossbow arched over his shoulder. It is based on a famous 1895 statue in Uri’s capital city of Altdorf and has also been featured on other Swiss coins and medals, including the 1986 Shooting Taler. The reverse is unusual in that the text is mostly in Russian. It says Generalissimo Alexander V. Suvarov. Suvarov is considered a folk hero in Switzerland. In 1799, Russian forces fought with the Swiss against Napoleon’s French army in Uri. When the Russians were defeated at the Second Battle of Zurich, the army, under Suvorov, was forced to retreat out of Switzerland through the Alps in winter — the first time this had been done since Hannibal and his Carthaginian army did it during the Second Punic War in 218 BCE.

