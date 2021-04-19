Classic Car – Open Roads

Cook Islands. 10 Dollars. 2021. Silver .999. 2 oz. 38.61 mm. Mintage: 999. Special technology: smartminting® (High Relief); Black Proof featuring details in Silk Finish and Proof. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Palau. 1 Dollar n.d. (2021). Gold .9999. 0.5 g. 13.92 mm. Special technology: smartminting, Special Shape, Silk Finish. Mintage: 15,000. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the $10 Coin

One side is dominated by the hood of an American road cruiser of the 1950s, around it the scale of a speedometer; in the lower field the inscription OPEN ROADS – OPEN HEARTS.

The other side features the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials: IRB); around it the name of the ruler, the issuing nation and the denomination, below the year 2021.

Description of the $1 Coin

One side depicts a vintage car, a road cruiser of the 50s. The blank is formed in the shape of a car. The other side features the coat of arms of Palau with the inscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU $ 1.

Background

After Fair Winds and Blue Skies, CIT now dedicates a coin to the roads of the world with Open Roads.

This issue is for all those for whom the journey is the reward and the real pleasure. After all, the roads open the eyes and the heart of the traveler. Open Roads is a declaration of love to the lifestyle and the worldview of a cosmopolitan.

The epitome of this wanderlust is the road cruiser used by Americans in the 1950s to travel their continent. This era marked the beginning of modern individual tourism. Escaping from one’s daily life for a little while replaced organized group travel and became the favorite leisure activity of an aspiring middle class. The USA was the leader of this development, the road movie became an artistic landmark and to this day, every car enthusiast wants to make the Route 66 road trip at least once in their life.

The new collector’s coin by CIT Coin Invest captures this attitude towards life. CIT deliberately chose not to depict a particular car brand, which is why we see the CIT logo in microminting in the middle of the hood of the car.

The coin Open Roads is a wonderful gift for all those in whose veins runs motor oil. Coin collectors will also be amazed by the technical masterpiece that combines state-of-the-art smartminting technology with microminting. Please note the elaborate finishes: Black Proof featuring details in Silk Finish and Proof. Those who do not manage to get their hands on one of the 999 pieces will be glad to know that there is also a splendid Special Shape gold coin available depicting the road cruiser not from the front but from the side.

Further Information

