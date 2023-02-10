The 2023 NUMISMATA Munich: Everything a Collector’s Heart Desires

Those who visit the Munich NUMISMATA on March 4 and 5 will find a sold-out venue with more than 220 exhibitors, who offer everything a collector’s heart may desire

There are no booths left to offer to dealers that did not yet register for NUMISMATA.

“Before Christmas already, it became clear how much exhibitors look forward to finally getting back in touch with their customers in person. The booths were sold out immediately, just like most tables. I still have a few remaining tables that I can offer to dealers last-minute,” organizer Angela Modes commented back in early January.

But that is no surprise. NUMISMATA is the classic among European coin shows. It is the place to go for anyone who is seriously interested in classical numismatics.

Visitors can choose from extensive offerings provided by dealers from across the globe. And many collectors still appreciate the possibility of taking a coin into your hands before purchasing it.

“I was often caught by surprise when I bought a coin online. In the positive and the negative sense. Well, a photo is not the same as holding a coin in your hands,” said one of the many collectors that attend NUMISMATA. They are all excited to finally find something new for their collection at the booth of their favorite dealer.

The offer will be vast: more than 220 exhibitors already registered for NUMISMATA, including the major coin dealers from all over Europe. For them, NUMISMATA is an absolute “must”.

NUMISMATA is Easy to Reach

Visitors to NUMISMATA will be pleased about the fact that the trade fair is perfectly connected to Munich’s public transportation system. Stations for the U-Bahn and the S-Bahn are nearby. Those arriving by car can simply drive into the large car park located a couple of hundred meters from the autobahn. The parking garage is right below the MOC Center and is so big that you do not have to worry about finding a spot.

Tickets to NUMISMATA can be purchased on-site or, if you are in Munich, in the week prior to the event at Münzen Modes, Reichenbachstraße 17, from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A Renaissance of Coin Shows

The New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) already proved at the beginning of the year that collectors and dealers are virtually starved for personal contact. Never before did more dealers and visitors travel to New York! The organizers of NUMISMATA also expect a new record attendance in Munich. Perhaps COVID will have resulted in a “renaissance” of coin shows since we certainly do not want to live without them.

So, be part of it again in 2023! We all waited far too long for our NUMISMATA!

53rd NUMISMATA Munich

Saturday, March 4, 2023: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023: 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

MOC

Hall 3

Lilienthalallee 40

80939 Munich, Germany

Two-day ticket 15 euros; Saturday ticket 13 euros; Sunday ticket 8 euros; 10 euros for groups of at least 10 people; admission is free for young people up to the age of 16.

Tickets can be bought at the entrance of the hall from 8 a.m. on both fair days. Advance sales are available from February 28 to March 2, 2023, at Münzen Modes, Reichenbachstr. 17, 80469 Munich, Germany from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For further information:

NUMISMATA International

Münzen Modes

Reichenbachstraße 17

81469 Munich, Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 89 260 39 42

Fax: +49 (0) 89 260 90 60

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.numismata.de

