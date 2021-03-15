The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the second coin in a series of five coins featuring Big Cats of the World. The 2 oz Silver High Relief coins featuring these “Big Cats of the World” were very popular and we are sure these half gram Big Cat Gold versions will be as well.

Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, these new coins are being produced in magnificent fine gold, which really shows the power of these animals and illustrates the appeal of these cats.

The cheetah is a large cat of the subfamily felinae and the fastest land animal in the world. As its long legs and strong hindquarters suggest, it is built for running. A cheetah can go from 0 to 60 miles an hour in only three seconds. These big cats are quite nimble at high speed and can make quick and sudden turns in pursuits of prey.

This big cat is the only one that cannot roar–in fact, it purrs. It has amazing eyesight during the day and can spot prey from 5 km away.

The cheetah’s coat is yellowish with black spots and it lives in open country where it spends a large part of its time crouched searching for its prey.

The coin has been produced in stunning half gram fine gold. The second Big Cat gold coin features the head of a cheetah with the word “CHEETAH” incused and the words “BIG CATS” raised. As with the other coins in the “Big Cat” series, the denomination for the “Big Cats” is on the obverse of the coin. This is the second coin in the series and a further three coins will be released featuring the tiger, the cougar, and the black panther.

Only 199 half gram Big Cat gold cheetah coins will be struck.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Gold Diameter: 11.00 mm Weight: 0.50 g Issue Limit: 199

Presentation

The capsulated 1/2 Gram Fine Gold coins are packaged in faux-leather red presentation box with special Certificate of Authenticity.

