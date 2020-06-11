Presented in an acrylic box with a complimentary outer sleeve that includes the certificate of authenticity

Issue Limit: 500

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the third coin in a series of five coins featuring Big Cats of the World. The “Big 5” series in 2019 proved extremely popular with collectors and we know this series will be the same.

This stunning new series is issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, with this series being produced in magnificent High Relief to truly capture the power of these stunning animals.

The black panther is not its own species, but rather is an umbrella term that refers to any big cat with a black coat. This condition is caused by the agouti gene, which is responsible for regulating the distribution of black pigment within the big cat’s coat.

The coloring of the black panther comes from an abundance of melanin, and an animal with the condition is known as ‘melanistic’. It is believed that melanism allows for a selective advantage in panthers. The condition has been found to be more common in certain conditions such as dense forests, where light levels are much lower.

The third coin in this series depicts the head of a panther with the word “PANTHER” incused and the phrase “BIG CATS” raised. The denomination of $20 is displayed on the obverse of the coin. This coin will be presented in a unique acrylic presentation box with a certificate of authenticity included on the sleeve. This is the third coin in the series and a further two coins are still due to be released featuring: The Tiger and The Cougar.

Coin Specifications

Metal: 2 oz Silver Diameter: 50.00 mm Weight: 62.21 g Issue Limit: 500

Presentation

The capsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve which includes the Certificate of Authenticity.

