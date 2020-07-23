The Tiger: Penultimate Coin in Latest "Big Cats" 2 oz Silver Coin Series

Presented in an acrylic box with a complimentary outer sleeve that includes the certificate of authenticity

Issue Limit: 500

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the fourth and penultimate coin in a series of five coins featuring Big Cats of the World. The “Big 5” series in 2019 proved extremely popular with collectors and we know this series will be the same.

This stunning new series is issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, with this series being produced in magnificent High Relief to truly capture the power of these stunning animals.

The tiger is the largest representative of the cat family and one of the largest land predators in the world. They can run at a speed of 37 mph and can see in the dark five times better than a human.

Tigers have soft toe pads on their feet, which helps them walk silently through their surroundings. They will typically travel between 6-12 miles a night while they are hunting.

In contrast to lions, the tiger is a lonely hunter. It rarely will hunt in heard.

The fourth coin in this series depicts the head of a tiger with the word “Tiger” incused and the words “BIG CATS” raised. The denomination of $20 is displayed on the obverse of the coin. This coin will be presented in a unique acrylic presentation box with a certificate of authenticity included on the sleeve. This is the fourth coin in the series and just one coin is still due to be released featuring: The Cougar.

Coin Specifications

Metal: 2 oz Silver Diameter: 50.00 mm Weight: 62.21 g Issue Limit: 500

Presentation

The capsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve which includes the Certificate of Authenticity.

