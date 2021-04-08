Issue Limit of Only 199

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the third coin in its series of five coins featuring Big Cats of the World. This stunning series is issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, and is produced in half a gram of fine gold to truly capture the magic of these stunning animals.

The tiger is the largest representative of the cat family and one of the largest land predators in the world. It can run at a speed of 37mph and can see in the dark five times better than a human. Tigers have a soft toe pad on their foot, which helps them walk silently through their surroundings, typically traveling between six to 12 miles a night while they are hunting.

The tiger is a lonely hunter. In contrast to lions, it rarely hunts in a herd.

The third coin in this series depicts the head of a tiger with the word “Tiger” incused and the words “BIG CATS” raised. The denomination of $4 is displayed on the obverse of the coin. This coin will be presented in a red leatherette presentation box with a certificate of authenticity. This is the third coin in the series and a further two coins are still due to be released. These will feature the cougar and the panther.

Only 199 half-gram Big Cat gold tiger coins will be struck.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Gold Diameter: 11.00 mm Weight: 0.50 g Issue Limit: 199

Presentation

The capsulated 1/2 gram fine gold coin is packaged in a red letherette presentation box with special Certificate of Authenticity.

Pobjoy Mint’s CoinWeek Page Make sure to visit thefor more product information and offers

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. Please find below links to our social media where you can get in touch or you always just call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.