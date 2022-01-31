Third Coin in Wild 5 Series Features the Antelope

Produced in stunning High Relief in 2oz Proof Fine Silver

Also available in Uncirculated Cupro Nickel

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the third coin in a series of five coins depicting Sierra Leone’s “The Wild 5” animals featuring the antelope.

Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, these new coins are being produced in magnificent High Relief, which really shows the detail of the head of the Antelope design and illustrates the appeal of these animals.

The third coin in the series features the spectacular antelope. The word “antelope” is used to describe a wide variety of large, horned mammals in the Family Bovidae. They can be found in the grasslands, mountains, deserts, and wetlands of Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and North America. The largest of all antelopes is the eland, which is approximately six feet tall, while the smallest is the royal antelope, which is about the same size as a rabbit at only 10 to 12 inches in height.

All antelopes have even-toed hooves, horizontal pupils, a stomach adapted for re-chewing of the food, and body horns. The horns vary in shape or size depending on the breed and can be straight, spiral, curved, or twisted. Antelopes use their horns for fighting against other antelopes during the mating season and to protect themselves, or the herd, from predators.

Sub-Saharan Africa provides the most incredible opportunities for wildlife sightings, with an extremely varied mixture of animals across the continent. With such diversity of wildlife, Africa holds the titles for the biggest animals, the most dangerous animals, the fastest animals, the strongest animals, the most elusive animals, and so on.

Therefore, it seems only right to depict some more of these iconic animals on a brand new five-coin series.

The coin has been produced in magnificent High Relief in 2oz Proof Fine Silver and is also available in Uncirculated cupro-nickel. The design features the head of an antelope in relief with the word “ANTELOPE” whilst the obverse of the coin shows the coat of arms of the Republic of Sierra Leone. This is the third coin in the series and a further two coins will be released featuring: The Baboon and The Zebra.

2oz silver Proof coins will not be available until mid-February. Copper-nickel coins are available now.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Silver, Cu-Ni Diameter: Silver: 50.00 mm; Cu-Ni: 38.60 mm Weight: Silver: 62.21 g; Cu-Ni: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 500; Cu-Ni: 10,000

Presentation

The encapsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in a custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve which includes the Certificate of Authenticity. The Cupro Nickel coin is shipped raw in tubes.

