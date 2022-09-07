Second coin in stunning five-coin set

Available in Proof 2oz Fine Silver

Only 250 coins worldwide

Following the release of the first two coins, this series of five 2oz Fine Silver coins illustrating famous myths known the world over has proved to be extremely popular. Pobjoy Mint is therefore delighted to announce the release of the third coin. This stunning series of five 2oz Fine Silver coins has been produced in High Relief with each coin being Antique Finished by hand with an Iridescent Effect that brings the characters to life.

The famous mythological stories, tales, and legends are designed to entertain, thrill, and inspire the listeners. These ancient Myths contain morals teaching the virtues of love, courage, strength, and self-reliance. They also teach the consequences of vices associated with jealousy, greed, deceit, and treachery.

The third coin in the series features the snake-headed Gorgon, Medusa. A further two coins will be released to add to this unique series featuring The Hydra and The Centaur.

Medusa was originally a beautiful young woman whose crowning glory was her long hair and she was therefore desired and courted by many suitors. Before she could be betrothed to a husband, Neptune found her worshipping in the temple of Athena and ravished her. Athena was so angry that her sacred temple had been violated that she turned Medusa’s beautiful tresses into snakes, which gave her the power to turn anything that looked directly at her into stone.

The image on the coin shows Medusa surrounded by figures that have been turned into stone and Neptune’s trident can be seen in the surrounding water. The High Relief and Antique Finish with Iridescent effects on the coin bring this mythical character to life, emphasizing the venomous snakes in place of her hair.

Presentation

The capsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in a capsule inside a custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve that includes the Certificate of Authenticity. A further small certificate is included to show the limited mintage of those with the iridescent effect.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver Diameter: 50.00 mm Weight: 62.21 g Issue Limit: 250

