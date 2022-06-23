Three Graces Coin Commemorates 20th Anniversary of British Overseas Territories Act

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of an exquisite new coin on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government which shows the famous Greek goddesses known as the Three Graces to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the British Overseas Territories Act.

The British Overseas Territories Act 2002 was a United Kingdom Act of Parliament that made legal provisions for the renaming of the British Dependent Territories as British Overseas Territories and the renaming of associated citizenship.

As a result of the Act, all who were British Overseas Territories citizens immediately prior to May 21, 2002, automatically became full British citizens on that date. Prior to this date, British citizenship was automatically granted on request only to people from Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands.

This elegant, classically-inspired design features an image of the Three Graces with a shield at the feet, which shows the Coat of Arms of the British Virgin Islands to signify the connection to the country as a British Overseas Territory. The motto FOEDUS INVIOLABILE can be seen in the surround and it means “unbreakable league”, which emphasizes the connection further and is particularly apt to commemorate this anniversary.

Accordingly to Greek mythology, the Three Graces are the goddesses of festivity and daughters of the mighty Zeus. They each had particular qualities that they were able to bestow upon mortals: Aglaea (the essence of elegance and beauty), Euphrosyne (symbol of laughter and joy), and Thalia (symbol of youth and playfulness).

Royal Mint engraver William Wyon used the Three Graces to tell the story of the 1801 Act of Union, reflecting a renewed interest in the classics to capture the moment when the Kingdom of Great Britain and the Kingdom of Ireland combined to form The United Kingdom. The trio represents Ireland (with her attribute, the harp), Britain (with the Union flag on her shield), and Scotland (besides a thistle). They are more modest than the figures in Antonio Canova’s marble group of the Three Graces but are manifestly inspired by them, hence the name.

The original Three Graces coin by Wyon is known for its scarcity and despite never making it into circulation it demonstrates his unquestionable talent and love for the classics.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The capsulated Silver coins are packaged in a red presentation box with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 2,000; Cu-Ni: 10,000

Get in Touch

