Trapped: Vampire Attack

Cook Islands. 5 Dollars 2021. Silver .999. 1 oz. 38.61 mm. Mintage: Antique finish. Special technology: smartminting® (High Relief). Mintage: 999. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side features the outlines of two faces with open mouths: one of them with the eyes wide open from the front; the other with closed eyes and unnaturally elongated canines to the right. On the outer edge incuse TRAPPED and 2021.

The other side features the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials: IRB); around it the name of the ruler, of the issuing nation and the denomination: 5 DOLLARS.

Background

Since 2019, CIT Coin Invest releases one issue of its successful Trapped series every year. With this series, the Liechtenstein company ventures into the realm of primal fears and intense emotions. The third issue is dedicated to a topic that is repeatedly picked up by literature: the mysterious, blood-drinking vampire.

When Bram Stoker published his novel Dracula in 1897, he was far from being the first author to write a story about a blood-drinking immortal who could only be stopped by female innocence. To this day, the encounter of a vampire and a brave woman is a theme in literature that draws its tension from the attempt to tame untamable desires. The designers of Trapped: Vampire Attack have succeeded in incorporating this tension into their motif.

Only thanks to state-of-the-art smartminting technology was it possible to create a coin like Trapped: Vampire Attack. The contours of the depiction, which rather outline the face than fully reveal its features and seem to be covered with a veil that shimmers in the light, require extraordinary precision in the production and minting process. The highest points of the relief are not located in the middle of the coin, a feature that can only be achieved thanks to the new smartminting technology.

Once again, CIT has succeeded in outdoing the technical difficulty of the two previous issues, Trapped and Still Trapped. It is to be expected that this issue with a mintage of only 999 pieces will sell out just as quickly as the previous ones did.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/trap-attack

