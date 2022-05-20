Silverland – The Rock

Cook Islands. 10 Dollars 2022. Silver .999. 2 oz. 38.61 mm. Proof. Mintage: 1,777 pieces. Special technology: smartminting (Ultra High Relief). B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side shows stylized crystalline structures with the facets becoming smaller towards the edge.

The other side presents the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials: IRB); around it the name of the ruler, the denomination, and the issuing nation, below the year 2022.

Background

If CIT is known for one thing, it is transforming everything that’s possible from a technical point of view into innovative coin designs. “The Rock” is a perfect example of that. The design does without any reference to an occasion or any specific image. We see a completely abstract coin picture mimicking the crystalline structure of quartz. Photos cannot capture the unique effect of the light dancing off the surface of “The Rock” once it hits the coin. Depending on the angle incidence, the light gets caught in and reflects the different facets of “The Rock” minted in Proof quality. As with a diamond or an opal, anyone who gets to touch this coin immediately starts to turn it in the light to enjoy its entire beauty.

The creation of such a coin required mastery of smartminting® technology. It was particularly difficult to achieve the desired mirror effect of a Proof issue for every tiny facet and from every angle of the Ultra High Relief coin. Note, the relief of “The Rock” was adapted to the artist’s wishes, not to the rules of the flow of metal.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/silverland-the-rock

* * *

