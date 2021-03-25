The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce a beautiful new series of 50p coins featuring Sea Creatures that is being issued on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory.

The British Indian Ocean Territory comprises the 50 islands of the Chagos Archipelago, which has a total area of only 44 square kilometers, but the territorial seas cover over 60,000 square kilometers containing coral reefs that comprise over 10% of Indian Ocean reef cover and the cleanest seawater ever recorded. This means that the waters around Chagos are a vital natural laboratory for scientists to learn how a healthy reef lives and to study the diverse wildlife who live in or visit these waters as breeding and feeding grounds. This exciting new collection features some of these attractive and colorful creatures and begins with the Chagos Anemone fish – probably one of the most recognizable in the world.

The Chagos Anemone (also known as the clownfish) is named after the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean and is endemic to the archipelago. The species forms an ecological interaction with sea anemones as it is unaffected by their stinging tentacles. The Anemones provide protection for the fish from all predators and also provide a source of food. In return, the clownfish defends the anemone from its predators and parasites, making them the perfect double act.

The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin is available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish with the Chagos Anemone portrayed in full color really bringing this recognizable clownfish to life. A special color album, which is sold separately, has been designed to house all six coins of the collection. The coin is also available in colored Proof Sterling Silver.

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish 50p is presented in a blue pouch with a special album available separately to house all six coins.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Cu-Ni: 2,750

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint