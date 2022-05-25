Unique Queen's Beasts Gold Die Trial Among New Coins at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……



New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the recent additions to our inventory.

1067493 | FRANCE. Napoleon. (Emperor, 1804-1814). 1807 AE Pattern 100 Francs. PCGS SP65BN (Brown). By H. Vassalo. Edge: Plain. 11.94gm. • NAPOLEON EMPEREUR// 1807. Roman style bust to right, inscribed H.VAS.F on truncation / EMPIRE – FRANCAISE// 100 • FRANCS. Crown above eagle facing right. Mazard 601b; Bramsen 677 variant.

1068252 | GREAT BRITAIN. England. Edward III. (King, 1327-77). (1361-69)-C AV Noble. PCGS MS65. Calais. 7.69gm. ED-WARD DEI GRA REX ANGL DNS HYB Z AQ T. King standing in ship with upright sword and quartered shield, variety without flag in ship, legend and beaded circle surrounding, saltire stops both sides / +IHC AVTEM TRANSIENS PER MEDIV ILLORVM IBAT. Mintmark “C” at center of ornamental cross; a lis in each terminal, crowns over lions in angles, all within a beaded and linear tressure, fleurs in spandrels. SCBC-1505; North 1235; Schneider 96.

Treaty Period, Group b.

1067459 | GREAT BRITAIN. George III. (King, 1760-1820). 1787 AR Shilling. PCGS MS64. Edge: Milled. GEORGIVS · III · – DEI · GRATIA ·. Armored laureate bust right; dot above head / F · D · B · ET · L · D · S · R · I · A · T · ET · E · – M · B · F · ET · H · REX ·. Hearts in Hanoverian shield; seven harp strings. KM 607.2; SCBC-3746; ESC-2129 (Prev. ESC-1225A).

1067591 | ITALIAN STATES. Kingdom Of Napoleon. (c. 1812) AR Medal. PCGS SP65. By Carlo Siries. Florence. Edge: “BOGGIO MARCELLO 6 LUGLIO 1888 1° PREMIO DI SCULTURA”. 45mm. 35.23gm. UN’ EMULA VIRTU GLI ANIMI ACCENDA. Bust of Florence as Minerva wearing lifted helmet and mail, right / ACCADEMIA FIORENTINA DELLE BELLE ARTI.*. Three wreaths intertwined, one of oak, two of laurel. Julius 2569; Turricchia 834.

Award medal minted for the Florentine Academy of Fine Arts; The reverse is based on earlier medals by Santarelli, c. 1812.

Includes original case. Housed in an oversized holder.

1068864 | GREAT BRITAIN. Elizabeth II. (Queen, 1952-present). 2021 AV 100 Pounds 1 oz. Bullion Die Trial Piece. NGC PR69DPL (Deep Prooflike). By Jody Clark (Obv.). The Royal Mint. Edge: Reeded. 32.96mm. 31.21gm. Crowned bust, right / Small crowned bust and legend surrounded by all 10 of The Queen’s Beasts in one design.

The Queen’s Beasts. Struck in 999.9 fine gold. Unique.

The obverse carries the ROYAL MINT TRIAL stamp as well as production hallmarks in the fields. Includes original case and Certificate of Authenticity No. 1. This is a Limited Edition Presentation of 1.

