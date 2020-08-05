Waltzing Matilda: New Banjo Patterson Coins From Royal Australian Mint

By Royal Australian Mint ……

The Royal Australian Mint has launched a new limited edition commemorative coin set and three 50c coins commemorating Treasured Australian Poetry from Banjo Paterson.

In honor of Paterson’s impact on Australia literature, the Royal Australian Mint presents a 2020 50c Uncirculated Three-Coin Set and three 2020 50c Uncirculated 50 coins in cards. “Waltzing Matilda”, “The Man From Snowy River”, and “Clancy of the Overflow” are beautifully realized in a unique aluminum bronze decagon format.

“These unique and artistically detailed coins acknowledge three of the most beloved poems by Andrew ‘Banjo’ Paterson. Paterson’s rhythmic and evocative verses are loved for their depiction of the bush lifestyle and for the inspirational caricature of the rugged and independent Australian bushman” – Royal Australian Mint.

Andrew Barton ‘Banjo’ Paterson (1864–1941), bush poet, solicitor, journalist, soldier, and war correspondent, wrote some of Australia’s most iconic bush ballads. Born near Orange in New South Wales, Paterson grew up in the bush, developing a great love for Australia’s unique ‘outback’ environment, horses, and horsemanship.

“It was a privilege to design and sculpt the ‘Treasured Australian Poetry – Banjo Paterson’ coins. Using state-of-the-art software and hardware, I was determined to capture the emotion from the well know bush ballads as creatively as possible. By capturing moments as if it were being photographed I was able to depict each beloved poem by Paterson with intricate detail,” said Royal Australian Mint coin designer Adam Ball.

Available from the Royal Australian Mint and authorized dealers the 2020 50c Uncirculated Three-Coin Set is available from 3 August 2020 and will appeal to collectors, poetry lovers, and those mesmerized by the romance of the Australian bush.

The ‘Treasured Australian Poetry – Banjo Paterson’ individual 50c coins are also available for purchase from August 3, 2020. Each coin depicts one of Paterson’s iconic bush ballads: “Waltzing Matilda” (1895), “The Man from Snowy River” (1890), and “Clancy of the Overflow” (1889) in a unique aluminum bronze decagon format.

The 2020 three-coin set and each 50c individual coin are Australian legal tender and can be purchased from the Mint’s website or Contact Centre (1300 652 020).