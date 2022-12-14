Limited to 999 coins worldwide

Available in Proof Sterling Silver with a low issue of only 175

Pobjoy Mint is pleased to announce the release of a stunning and unique Titanium 50p coin on behalf of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands featuring the Antarctic blue whale.

The coin has been produced in blue Titanium, making it the world’s first Titanium 50 pence coin, and it features the world’s largest animal ever known to have lived on earth.

Following a ban on commercial whaling in the 1960s and after 30 years of studies and research the critically endangered Antarctic blue whales have returned to the sub-Antarctic waters of South Georgia.

An international research team led by UK scientists has revealed crucial evidence in learning how the species is recovering after they all but vanished from the region. Recent surveys suggest blue whales are making a comeback. The team has used a range of techniques including photo identification and, more recently, sophisticated underwater recording devices which detect vocalizations. The research shows that the number of whales is increasing and because the waters around South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands are now a Marine Protected Area, it is hoped that this is a sign of things to come.

These magnificent marine mammals rule the oceans at up to 100 feet long and upwards of 200 tons. Their tongues alone can weigh as much as an elephant; their hearts, as much as an automobile. They have a broad, flat head and a long, tapered body that ends in wide, triangular flukes. Their color is true blue underwater, but on the surface, their coloring is more a mottled blue-gray. Their underbellies take on a yellowish hue from the millions of microorganisms that take up residence in their skin.

Blue whales live in all the world’s oceans, occasionally swimming in small groups but usually alone or in pairs. They often spend summers feeding in polar waters and undertake lengthy migrations toward the Equator as winter arrives.

The design on the coin shows an adult blue whale swimming in the ocean. The obverse of the coin carries the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Due to the difficulty of striking Titanium coins and the fact that Titanium reacts differently with every strike, each coin is technically different from all others making each coin one-of-a-kind. There is also a lined effect that is present on the coins, which is unique to this metal.

Presentation

The titanium coins are presented in a stunning odyssey clear box with a certificate of authenticity. The Proof sterling silver coins are presented in an acrylic box with a complementary sleeve.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Silver; Blue Titanium Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Titanium: 999

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint