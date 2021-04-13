New £2 Queen’s Beasts Coin Features White Greyhound of Richmond

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the second coin in the stunning new series of £2 bi-metal coins featuring the Queen’s Beasts. The coin, issued on behalf of British Indian Ocean Territory, features the White Greyhound of Richmond.

The White Greyhound of Richmond is best known for bearing a shield of Tudor livery, white and green, with a Tudor Rose ensigned by a Royal Crown. The rose in the badge shows the association of the red and the white elements of Lancaster and York respectively, emphasizing the famous union of the rival houses.

Edmund Tudor, Henry VII’s father, was the first to be created Earl of Richmond and the white greyhound was associated with the Honour of Richmond. During his reign, Henry VII officially replaced the English Lion with the White Greyhound in the coat of arms of England, which eventually were used on all his standards.

The Queen’s Beasts are 10 heraldic statues representing the genealogy of Queen Elizabeth II, which are depicted as the Royal supporters of England with each one consisting of a heraldic beast supporting a shield that bears the badge or arms of a family associated with the ancestry of Queen Elizabeth II. The original statues were commissioned to stand at an entrance of Westminster Abbey for Her Majesty’s Coronation in 1953.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 95th Birthday in 2021 and we felt that a series of coins featuring the Queen’s Beasts would be a perfect tribute to celebrate this event, a milestone that no other Monarch has reached.

The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; Cu-Ni Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 12.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 475; Cu-Ni: 2,750

Presentation

The £2 bi-metal Coin is housed in a special presentation pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is housed in a specially chosen purple box with a special certificate of authenticity.

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint