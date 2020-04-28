75th Anniversary of VE Day Commemorated on New 50 Pence Coin

Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish 50p coin presented in a special pack

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Pobjoy Mint is pleased to announce the release of this special Colored Cupro Nickel Diamond Finished 50 pence coin on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar.

The end of the Second World War was a series of submissions that was signified by Victory in Europe day, also known as VE day and this day celebrates the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on May 8, 1945. Upon the defeat of Germany, celebrations erupted throughout the western world. In London, crowds massed in Trafalgar square and up the Mall to Buckingham Palace, where King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Winston Churchill, appeared from the Palace to cheering crowds.

The German forces in Italy surrendered on May 2, 1945. The following day a high-ranking German delegation, including a senior general, appeared at the headquarters of Field Marshal Sir Bernard Montgomery, located near Lubeck, to surrender the German forces in Northern Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands. The final document of unconditional surrender was signed on May 7, 1945 in a schoolhouse in Reims, France, at 0241 hours local time. German General Alfred Johl signed the surrender of all the German forces and General Dwight Eisenhower accepted the surrender on behalf of the Allies, ending the war in Europe. The surrender was official at 2301 hours the next day, May 8, 1945 which has since become known as Victory in Europe or “VE” Day.

The design of our stunning new coin features the London skyline including St Paul’s Cathedral and the Palace of Westminster. Searchlights can be seen emanating behind St Paul’s Cathedral. Beneath the skyline the national flags of the allies can be seen: The United Kingdom, France, New Zealand, the United States of America, Canada, and Australia. The wording ‘VE DAY 75th Anniversary” is displayed at the top of the coin with the dates ‘1945-2020’ shown below. The wording ‘VE DAY’ is shown beneath the flags with the value below.

The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver (.925), Cupronickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 4,950; Silver Piedfort: 995; CuNi: 7,500

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish 50 pence coin will be presented in a specially designed pack with the 75th anniversary in mind. The Proof Sterling Silver and the Proof Sterling Silver Piedfort coin will be presented in a beautiful red box with a specially branded certificate of authenticity compliment the Silver edition.

