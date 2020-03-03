Cheetah Coin Second in 'Big Cats' High Relief 2 oz Silver Series

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the second coin in a series of five coins featuring Big Cats of the World. The “Big 5” series in 2019 proved extremely popular with collectors and we know this series will do the same.

Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, these new coins are being produced in magnificent high relief, which really shows the power of these animals and illustrate the appeal of these cats.

The cheetah is a large cat of the subfamily felinae and the fastest land animal in the world. As its long legs and strong hindquarters suggest, it is built for running.

A cheetah can go from 0 to 60 miles an hour in only three seconds. These big cats are quite nimble at high speed and can make quick and sudden turns in pursuits of prey.

This big cat is the only one that cannot roar (though they do meow!). Cheetahs have amazing eye sight during the day and can spot prey from 5 km away.

The cheetah’s coat is yellowish with black spots and they live in open country where it spends a large part of its time crouched searching for its prey.

The coin has been produced in stunning high relief in 2oz fine silver. The coin features the head of a cheetah with the word “Cheetah” incused and the words “BIG CATS” raised. And, unlike the “Big Five” series, the denomination for the “Big Cats” is on the obverse of the coin. This is the first coin in the series and a further three coins will be released featuring: The Tiger, The Cougar, and The Black Panther.

Coin Specifications

Metal: 2 oz Silver Diameter: 50.00 mm Weight: 62.21 g Issue Limit: 500

Presentation

The capsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve which includes the Certificate of Authenticity.

Pobjoy Mint’s CoinWeek Page Make sure to visit thefor more product information and offers

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. Please find below links to our social media where you can get in touch or you always just call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.